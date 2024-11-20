Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Acquires 195,844 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 195,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,712,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,256,878.90. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

UNOV stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 656,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNOV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

