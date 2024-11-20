Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3,502.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,969 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,013,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,909,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 284,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 57,225 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $456.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

