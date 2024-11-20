Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares during the period. Imperial Oil makes up about 0.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Imperial Oil worth $148,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,250.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chou Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

IMO opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMO

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.