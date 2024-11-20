ICON Public FY2024 EPS Forecast Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $13.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.34. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.43 per share.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

ICLR opened at $195.60 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a one year low of $183.38 and a one year high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 19.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

