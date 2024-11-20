ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,224 ($15.53) and last traded at GBX 1,228 ($15.58). Approximately 66,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 117,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,234 ($15.66).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,209.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £802.50 million, a PE ratio of 4,723.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,076.92%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

