Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.96. 283,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 952,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hyliion Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyliion

The company has a market cap of $492.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

In other news, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy acquired 30,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,160. This trade represents a 11.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 762,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hyliion by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

