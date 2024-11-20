HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.60). Approximately 83,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 90,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.30).

HUTCHMED Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6,500.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.