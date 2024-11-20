Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) vs. Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Critical Comparison

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.99, indicating that its stock price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 N/A N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance 27.05% 12.91% 6.33%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 20.44 -$186.77 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.33 $44.34 million $1.04 9.85

This table compares Hut 8 and Runway Growth Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hut 8 and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 0 0 6 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 6 2 0 2.25

Hut 8 currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $11.79, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Hut 8’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Hut 8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

