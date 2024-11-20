Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.43. 1,170,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,389,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUMA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUMA

Humacyte Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $556.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $1,792,772.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,070,049.78. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humacyte by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 97,931 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.