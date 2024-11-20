Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,756,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 944,396 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.97% of Hudbay Minerals worth $71,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE HBM opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Hudbay Minerals Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
