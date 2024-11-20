Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 591,701 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

