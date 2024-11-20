Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,087 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $570,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $4,573,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.