Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $933,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $542.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $413.98 and a 12-month high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

