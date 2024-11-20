Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Commerce Bank raised its position in ASML by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 542.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $662.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $648.00 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $753.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $878.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

