Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 1.75% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBJ. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

PBJ stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $43.15 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

