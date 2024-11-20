Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,731,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,893,000 after acquiring an additional 145,542 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $8,169,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.37.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.14 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

