Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 12.01% of Hooker Furnishings worth $23,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 million, a PE ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 1.19. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is 707.75%.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

