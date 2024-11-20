Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

