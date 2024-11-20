HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIVE. Northland Securities upped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $544.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 3.43. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 764,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,231 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

