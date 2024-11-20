Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 6,071,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,362,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Specifically, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,692.64. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,726.98. This represents a 56.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 482,177 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

