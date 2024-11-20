Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

