Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pool by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $362.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.05 and its 200 day moving average is $352.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Pool’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

