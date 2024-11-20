Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 39,838 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

