Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 185.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Primoris Services by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $4,192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 384.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,782.52. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,409 shares of company stock worth $4,762,468 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.