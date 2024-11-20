Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $94,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $834,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 67,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.