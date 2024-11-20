Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

