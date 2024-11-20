Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 525 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 57.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $406.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.13 and its 200 day moving average is $367.78.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

