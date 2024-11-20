Head-To-Head Review: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) & The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Tian Ruixiang”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.33 billion 3.86 -$90.14 million ($0.64) -68.52 Tian Ruixiang $697,733.00 1.71 -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -2.89% 10.57% 3.10% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

