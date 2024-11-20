HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Stock Price

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 193.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Super League Enterprise from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLE

Super League Enterprise Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

NASDAQ SLE opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.