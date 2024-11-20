Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.28. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 1,540,429 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,895,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $700,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 977,142 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

