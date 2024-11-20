Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 1,139,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,719. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.