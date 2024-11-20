Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,620 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.08% of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. 459,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $75.46.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.