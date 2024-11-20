Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,363 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,363 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

