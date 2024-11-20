Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $934,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February comprises 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 707.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 154,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 135,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:FFEB opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.