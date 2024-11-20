Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,829 shares during the period. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 1.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 3.57% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 682,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 63,968 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $921,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of YJUN stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

