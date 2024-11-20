Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 125 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 18,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after buying an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,948,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $132.74 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

