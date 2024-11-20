Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

CMG opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

