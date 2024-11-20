Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,808 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 2.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $39,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 60.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $315.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.