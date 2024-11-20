Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $390,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.5 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

EBAY opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

