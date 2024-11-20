Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,303.65. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,396.96. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,197 shares of company stock worth $315,310 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

