Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 3,105 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Trimble worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Trimble by 11.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $17,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

