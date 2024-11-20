Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading 9.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 2,919,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,134,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.34.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

