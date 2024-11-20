Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,912,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,785,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 768,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,778,000 after buying an additional 73,033 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $118.73.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

