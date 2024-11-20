Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Insider Buys A$29,834.70 in Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Netscher acquired 16,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,834.70 ($19,499.80).

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

Gold Road Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Gold Road Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

Featured Stories

