Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 36,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 31,672 shares.The stock last traded at $71.41 and had previously closed at $71.88.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $935.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

