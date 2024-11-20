Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.83 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSL

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.