Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Installed Building Products worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 149.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 41.6% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 12,592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.30.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.9 %

IBP opened at $206.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.