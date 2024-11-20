Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 622,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,000. GXO Logistics makes up 2.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,636,000 after buying an additional 82,485 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE GXO opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

