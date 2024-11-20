Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,065 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 141.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $3,949,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 45,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.8 %

AGM opened at $205.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day moving average is $187.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.72 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 36.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. This trade represents a 10.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,173.75. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,587. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

