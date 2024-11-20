Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 233339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.